Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,850,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,315,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 163.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,134,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,906 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,500,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

