Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 22,715 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NLOK stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

