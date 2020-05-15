Alpine Income Property Trust’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 20th (NASDAQ:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust’s (NASDAQ:PINE) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 20th. Alpine Income Property Trust had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $142,500,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

PINE stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

