Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.15.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $926.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,239.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,325.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

