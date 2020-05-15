Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,239.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,325.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

