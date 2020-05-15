Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 52.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,094,000 after buying an additional 220,952 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $926.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,239.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1,325.67. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

