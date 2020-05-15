Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Shares Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $91.45 and last traded at $92.08, approximately 2,716,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,212,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.55.

Specifically, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 662,238 shares of company stock valued at $67,098,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

