Alliance Global Partners Raises Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Price Target to $5.50

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) had its price objective lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIVX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livexlive Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.03.
Shares of LIVX opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $199.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. Livexlive Media has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.69.
About Livexlive Media
LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.
