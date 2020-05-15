Alliance Global Partners Raises Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Price Target to $5.50

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) had its price objective lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIVX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livexlive Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Shares of LIVX opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $199.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. Livexlive Media has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

