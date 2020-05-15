ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 875,700 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 829,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87. ALLETE has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

