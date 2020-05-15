Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Position Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,111,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $100.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $134.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

