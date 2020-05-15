Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) vs. Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHYF) Head to Head Review

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Innate Pharma and Alector, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alector 0 0 7 0 3.00

Innate Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.59%. Alector has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.53%. Given Innate Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than Alector.

Risk and Volatility

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Alector shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Alector -496.65% -45.56% -22.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innate Pharma and Alector’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $96.12 million 5.78 -$23.25 million N/A N/A Alector $21.22 million 99.91 -$105.39 million ($1.71) -15.70

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Alector.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. The company also provides Lirilumab (IPH2102/BMS-986015), a human monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between KIR2DL-1,-2,-3 inhibitory receptors and their ligands; IPH52, an anti-CD39 antibody for immuno-oncology; IPH53, an anti-CD73 antibody for immuno-oncology; and IPH4301, an anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody to treat oncology. In addition, it offers a commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, an oncology product for treating hairy cell leukemia. The company has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi. Innate Pharma S.A. has a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Marseille, France.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under research and development stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.