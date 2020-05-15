Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Director Marshall O. Larsen Acquires 5,000 Shares

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Director Marshall O. Larsen purchased 5,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AL opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. Air Lease Corp has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,734,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,544,000 after purchasing an additional 135,928 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,796,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,697,000 after purchasing an additional 927,182 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,456,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 146.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,443,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after acquiring an additional 858,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

