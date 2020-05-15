Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -2.00

Headlines about Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Air Canada earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Air Canada’s ranking:

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $40.31.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 0.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACDVF. National Bank Financial cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Air Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

