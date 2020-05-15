Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Trading Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $19.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.76, 1,785,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,645,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIMT. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Health Science Us Holdi Nestle acquired 937,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $1,522,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,070,165 shares of company stock worth $31,650,792 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,943 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,609,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 348,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 404,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 72,787 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $559,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.