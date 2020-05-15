AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Down 7.3%

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s stock price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.15, 221,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,120,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.