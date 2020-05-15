Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Announces Earnings Results

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, batteries, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

