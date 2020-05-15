Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Announces Earnings Results

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.
Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.71.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.