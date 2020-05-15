Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 734,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

XLRN stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,159,000 after buying an additional 2,014,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,072,000 after buying an additional 231,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,731,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 791,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,978,000 after buying an additional 43,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,367,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

