ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $46.02, 1,532,895 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,391,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

Specifically, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $5,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 106,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,254.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $34,965,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,419 shares of company stock worth $10,164,505. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.17% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The firm had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,010,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $62,948,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 221,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

