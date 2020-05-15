Aaron’s, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Aaron’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

AAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

AAN stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after buying an additional 135,852 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Aaron’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Aaron’s by 833.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

