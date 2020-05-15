Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.22% from the company’s previous close.

ARL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aareal Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.38 ($23.69).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €13.69 ($15.92) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €14.91 and its 200-day moving average is €24.84. The company has a market cap of $848.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a 12 month high of €31.90 ($37.09).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

