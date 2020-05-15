366 Shares in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after buying an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Roku by 37.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $33,656.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,656.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,315,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,236.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,372 shares of company stock valued at $16,576,711. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.67. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

