255,613 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 255,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

NYSE MPW opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

