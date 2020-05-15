12,325 Shares in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,589,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 122,437 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,676,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,164 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 127,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,459,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,994 shares during the period. 2.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.01. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

