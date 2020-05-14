Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 120.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,322 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock opened at $123.03 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

