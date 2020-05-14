ZB Token (ZB) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $103.52 million and approximately $44.71 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00041875 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.97 or 0.03449883 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00054588 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030897 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

