Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

NYSE YUMC opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

