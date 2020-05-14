YouGov (LON:YOU) Now Covered by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.54) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on YOU. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on YouGov from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of YouGov in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 639 ($8.41).

YOU stock opened at GBX 699 ($9.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $736.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 606.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 619.50. YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 300 ($3.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 766 ($10.08).

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.95), for a total transaction of £25,017.20 ($32,908.71).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

