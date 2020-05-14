Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Gap Down to $82.67

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.33, but opened at $82.67. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $81.63, with a volume of 241,888 shares trading hands.

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $387,423,000 after acquiring an additional 301,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $859,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,639,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $644,230,000 after acquiring an additional 308,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,636,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after acquiring an additional 191,533 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.