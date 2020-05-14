Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Down 4.3%

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $34.56, approximately 18,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 710,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

