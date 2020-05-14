Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 63,123 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

NYSE WMB opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

