Waste Management, Inc. (WM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on June 19th

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Waste Management has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

WM stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $719,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.69.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

