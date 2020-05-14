Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of DIS opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $185.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.93. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

