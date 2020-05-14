Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.93. The company has a market cap of $185.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

