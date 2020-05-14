W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $7.29 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,234.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,325.19. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

