Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOD. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target (up from GBX 220 ($2.89)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 176.19 ($2.32).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 120.02 ($1.58) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.27.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 71,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.