Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 170 by Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VOD. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective (down from GBX 200 ($2.63)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective (up from GBX 220 ($2.89)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 176.19 ($2.32).

VOD stock opened at GBX 120.02 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.10. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57).

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 71,246 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

