Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 155 by Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 176.19 ($2.32).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 120.02 ($1.58) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57). The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.10.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 71,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

