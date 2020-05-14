Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.3% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

