Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 154.63 ($2.03).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 64.80 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.70. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £29,480.64 ($38,780.11).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.