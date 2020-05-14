Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 68,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 463,028 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.