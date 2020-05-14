Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,526 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after buying an additional 158,529 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Verint Systems by 18.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 132.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 269,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $103,336.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $404,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,594,800.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,939 shares of company stock worth $4,576,007. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $42.86 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

