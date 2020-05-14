Velocys (LON:VLS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Velocys (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 383.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:VLS opened at GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Velocys has a 52 week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.78 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.62.

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

