Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,422,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after acquiring an additional 806,228 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,096,000 after acquiring an additional 523,937 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,088,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,531,000 after acquiring an additional 319,680 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,026,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares during the period.

VOE stock opened at $84.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $106.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

