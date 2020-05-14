Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on URBN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.84.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

