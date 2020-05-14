UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Up 1.9% This Week

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00011341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $20.62 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00455455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003670 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003163 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005384 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

