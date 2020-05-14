UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Victrex (LON:VCT)

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,071.50 ($27.25).

VCT opened at GBX 1,907 ($25.09) on Tuesday. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,645 ($21.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,996.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,231.99.

Victrex (LON:VCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victrex will post 13801.999716 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage acquired 980 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, with a total value of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

