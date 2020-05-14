UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Victrex (LON:VCT)

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,071.50 ($27.25).
VCT opened at GBX 1,907 ($25.09) on Tuesday. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,645 ($21.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,996.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,231.99.
In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage acquired 980 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, with a total value of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79).
Victrex Company Profile
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.
See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.