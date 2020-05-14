UBS Group Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on 1COV. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.56 ($42.51).

Shares of 1COV opened at €28.70 ($33.37) on Monday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 52-week high of €48.18 ($56.02). The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

