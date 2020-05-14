UBS Group Cuts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$170.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from C$174.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFC. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$129.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James set a C$148.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$152.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a C$167.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$149.46.

Shares of IFC opened at C$132.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$131.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$138.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$104.81 and a 52-week high of C$157.65.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 8.6899999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.40, for a total value of C$153,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,473,900.58.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

