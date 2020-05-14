TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 273,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of TNP opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $238.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.81.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $146.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.16 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 249,031 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

