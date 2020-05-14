TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 46,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 152.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,535,000 after purchasing an additional 976,225 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 65,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

